NCAA Compensating Athletes
Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play. These amended laws are also trying to shield athletic departments from NCAA enforcement.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play as administrators discover the benefits of moving athlete compensation activities in-house.

The moves could pave the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes’ name, image and likeness endorsement deals while also shielding athletic departments from NCAA enforcement.

