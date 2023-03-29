NIT Wisconsin North Texas Basketball

North Texas players and coaches celebrate after beating Wisconsin, 56-54, in an NIT semifinal Tuesday in Las Vegas.

 John Locher/The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to beat Wisconsin, 56-54, on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the NIT.

North Texas (30-7) advances to the program’s first NIT championship game on Thursday. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason.

