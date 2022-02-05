NEW YORK (AP) — The start of spring training likely will be a casualty of Major League Baseball’s lockout, which will threaten opening day unless the drawn-out talks lead to a deal in less than a month.
After a half-year of bickering over the sport’s economics, baseball’s warring factions couldn’t even agree on whether to have a mediator.
The Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party intervening, one day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service,
“Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation,” the union said in a statement.
Brewers hire Weeks for developmental role
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee second baseman Rickie Weeks rejoined the Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development. The Brewers also hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.
Veteran MLB umpire Joe West retires
NEW YORK — Joe West has made it official, retiring from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games. Roberto Ortiz became the first Puerto Rican-born umpire to join the big league staff in a series of retirements and promotions announced Friday by MLB.
Longtime umpires Gerry Davis, Kerwin Danley, Brian Gorman and Fieldin Culbreth also have retired.
HOCKEY
Hedman, Kyrou, Aho win skills competitions
LAS VEGAS — Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman won the Hardest Shot competition and St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou was the Fastest Skater during an NHL All-Star skills competition with a distinct Vegas flavor Friday night.
Carolina’s Sebastian Aho won the Accuracy Shooting contest at T-Mobile Arena on a night when the biggest impressions were left by the Sin City settings and showmanship.
Columbus’ Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off, in which the All-Stars stood on a floating platform in the middle of the Bellagio casino’s famous fountains up the Strip and shot light-up pucks at a series of targets all around them.
Several more All-Stars then played a game called 21 in ‘22, in which they shot at a 35-foot outdoor wall of oversized playing cards in a version of blackjack. Dallas’ Joe Pavelski won that competition by getting closest to 21.
BASKETBALL
McCaffery tests positive, will miss next game
IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes’ home game against Minnesota on Sunday. Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence. Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes’ game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of weather.
FOOTBALL
Man arrested in SoFi stadium altercation
LOS ANGELES — A suspect was arrested in an altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, authorities said Friday. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, was arrested for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury and was released on $30,000 bail.
Bears hire Rowe to coach defensive backs
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired James Rowe as defensive backs coach on Friday. Rowe is the latest assistant to follow new coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis to Chicago after coaching the Colts’ cornerbacks this past season. The list includes defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II.
BASKETBALL
Blazers, Clippers swap 5 players in trade
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025. The trade, coming just less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold.
GOLF
Defending champ Johnson 6 strokes behind
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Defending champion Dustin Johnson shot a 1-over 71 to fall six strokes behind co-leaders Harold Varner III and Adri Arnaus at the Saudi International after a windy second round on Friday.
Varner and Arnaus carded 66s to reach 10 under overall while Johnson finished his front nine with back-to-back bogeys and dropped another shot on No. 16 — to go with his two birdies — in pursuit of a third victory at the event.