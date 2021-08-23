The Indianapolis Colts will pick a No. 2 quarterback between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, with the strong possibility they’ll also be choosing a fill-in starter until Carson Wentz is ready to return.
Given their inexperience, the Colts aren’t about to rush the decision.
Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and the Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Saturday night in Minneapolis.
“There were some good things, and there were a lot of things to clean up,” said Eason, who went 16 for 27 without a turnover.
Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups, one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Ehlinger, the Indianapolis sixth-round draft pick. Ehlinger started and led two field goal drives in the first half.
Dye snagged the ball that was tipped at the line by Armon Watts and glanced off Parris Campbell’s hands in the first quarter, running it in for the only touchdown the Vikings have in their two exhibition games.
Ehlinger was 8 for 13 for 70 yards, playing with about half starters and half backups. He was also intercepted by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jordon Scott, who grabbed the ball after it glanced off wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
“We’re both such young guys. We’re trying to develop ourselves and learn as much as possible,” Ehlinger said. “We understand this is a marathon, not a sprint, and hopefully we both are able to have long careers and this is just a small step in that journey.”
Playing three safe series behind the starting offensive line, Kirk Cousins had his first action of this preseason for the Vikings and finished 5 for 7 for 23 yards. He was sacked once by first-round draft pick Kwity Paye, who beat left tackle Rashod Hill off the edge.
“I feel really good. I felt really clean tonight, as far as just seeing coverage and getting through my reads. I felt like we moved quickly. I felt like it was a really smooth operation, and that was encouraging,” Cousins said.
The Vikings failed to convert 11 of their 13 third downs. Greg Joseph missed a 51-yard field goal wide right, the only time Cousins and company were in scoring range. Joseph later made a 49-yard try, after a possession with backup Jake Browning behind center.
Browning went 6 for 15 for 82 yards, and rookie Kellen Mond was 6 for 12 for 61 yards.
(Sunday’s games)
Browns 17, Giants 13 — At Cleveland: Case Keenum finished 9 of 12 for 74 yards with an interception while playing most of the first half for the Browns (2-0), who rested Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and most of their starters for the second straight week. So did the Giants (0-2), who got a 1-yard TD plunge from Devontae Booker in the first half when both teams played second- and third-stringers.
49ers 15, Chargers 10 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes and continued to make his case to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter as the 49ers rallied to win. Lance finished 8 of 14 for 102 yards and beat his former North Dakota State quarterback teammate, Easton Stick.