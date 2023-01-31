Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.
Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s hiring in a statement Monday. The voice of the Atlanta Braves is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the Cardinals booth in December after 24 years following his third arrest for drunken driving.
“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” Caray said. “I have always admired the passion, knowledge and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters, past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of.”
The third generation of Carays to broadcast in the major leagues spent the past 20 seasons as the voice of the Braves on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, TBS and Peachtree TV. He also called games regionally for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, where his grandfather spent the final 16 years of his career.
Red Sox send reliever Barnes to Marlins
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes and cash considerations.
Royals, Greinke agree to deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, making it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher.
FOOTBALL
49ers QB Purdy has torn elbow ligament
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm.
Chargers hiring Moore as OC
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste any time in reaching an agreement with Kellen Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
BASKETBALL
Banchero, Magic rally to beat 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Orlando stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat Philadelphia, 119-109, on Monday night.
Irving, Nets down Lakers, James, Davis sit
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 121-104 victory on Monday over the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Currry’s leads Warriors over Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and Golden State defeated Oklahoma City, 128-120, on Monday for their third straight win.
Kings outlast Timberwolves in OT
MINNEAPOLIS — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for Sacramento, which outlasted Minnesota, 118-111, on Monday.
Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Deni Avdija had 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and Washington ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday.
HOCKEY
Islanders acquire Horvat from Canucks
The New York Islanders acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in the first blockbuster of NHL trade deadline season. The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, top prospect Aatu Raty and a top-12 protected 2023 first-round pick to the Canucks.
GOLF
McIlroy edges Reed to win in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory that felt sweeter than most.
McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic for the third time Monday after a tense duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat. McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to shoot 4-under 68 and win by a stroke over Reed, who shot 65.
