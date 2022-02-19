NEW YORK — Major League Baseball canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.
The announcement Friday came with the work stoppage in its 79th day, and a day after talks on economics between management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.
Negotiators are set to resume bargaining on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session, just the seventh on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.
Spring training was to have started this week, and the exhibition schedule on Feb. 26. There were 16 games set for that day, including the World Series champion Atlanta Braves playing Boston in Florida and the renamed Cleveland Guardians taking on the Cincinnati Reds in Arizona.
FOOTBALL
Clements returning as Packers QBs coach
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tom Clements is back for a second stint as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach, a move that could reunite him with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Clements, 68, previously worked for the Packers from 2006-16 in roles that included quarterbacks coach (2006-11), offensive coordinator (2012-14) and associate head coach/offense (2015-16). Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced Clements’ return as well as the hiring of Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach on Friday.
Miami bringing back 3 former players to staff
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of three former players as part of new coach Mike McDaniel’s first coaching staff with the team.
Among the hires, many of which had already been revealed but were finalized Friday: Wes Welker as wide receivers coach, Sam Madison as a cornerbacks and pass game specialist coach, and Patrick Surtain as a defensive assistant.
Former SEC chair to investigate Snyder
The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago.
White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public since the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.
BASKETBALL
Spurs’ Ginobili heads Basketball HOF finalists
CLEVELAND — Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year’s group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Ginobili was one of 11 finalists announced at a press conference Friday as part of All-Star Weekend events.
Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.
GOLF
Niemann breaks 36-hole record at Riviera
LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun in the opening round at Riviera that he didn’t want to stop playing. He returned Friday morning and nothing changed except his place in the record book.
Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.
Langer shoots age to take Chubb Classic lead
NAPLES, Fla. — Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age Friday to take the first-round lead in the Chubb Classic. Langer, the 64-year-old German star who has six Charles Schwab Cup season titles and 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour, had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64.
Swimming
Lia Thomas wins 2nd Ivy title
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas continued her strong showing at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships, setting more records while claiming her second title in two days.
Thomas won the 200-meter freestyle final Friday in a pool- and meet-record time of 1 minute, 43.12 seconds, eclipsing the marks set by Harvard’s Miki Dahlke in 2018 (1:45.00) and 2020 (1:43.78). Thomas entered the league championship with the top time in the nation this year in the 200 freestyle (1:41.93).