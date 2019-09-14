CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has been ruled out for the start of training camp with his new team and he is expected to miss two to three weeks.
The 28-year-old de Haan is coming back from right shoulder surgery. He also is dealing with a groin strain.
Chicago acquired de Haan in a trade with Carolina in June and is counting on him to help bolster its defense after it missed the playoffs last year for the second straight season.
The team also said forward Kirby Dach is out because he is in the concussion protocol. Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft. Forward Philipp Kurashev is day to day with left knee and shoulder injuries.
FOOTBALL
Brown eligible, but may not play Sunday
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Antonio Brown is said to be eligible to play against Miami. Whether he actually does after just three practices with the Patriots is still not clear.
“We’re determining that,” coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “I’m not gonna hand out a copy of the game plan. We’ll do what we think is best for the team.”
The star wide receiver Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press on Friday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida and denies the allegations by his former trainer. He won’t go on the exempt list because no criminal charges have been filed. Players on the list can’t play in games or practice with a team but are still paid.
Catholic Church using NFL ruling to defend sex abuse case
NEW ORLEANS — For the second time this week, Catholic Church attorneys fighting sex abuse lawsuits against the church are trying to bolster their cases by citing the Louisiana Supreme Court’s recent dismissal of a lawsuit over officiating at an NFL playoff game.
Archdiocese of New Orleans attorneys first made the argument Tuesday in a case involving alleged abuse by a defrocked deacon. They cited the state Supreme Court’s Sept. 6 finding that courts have no role in a sports league’s enforcement of its own rules. They argued that the same reasoning should apply to religious entities enforcing their rules.
On Friday, they made a similar argument in a separate ongoing lawsuit involving a former priest. In both cases, lower courts have refused to dismiss the suits.
Daughters of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen may lose inheritance
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Bowlen’s two oldest daughters have put themselves at risk of being disinherited by challenging their father’s trust, which is in charge of selecting the next controlling owner of the Denver Broncos, a franchise valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Beth Wallace and Amie Klemmer filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the validity of the trust, which includes a no-contest clause, on the grounds that their father lacked the mental capacity and was under undue influence when he signed his estate planning documents a decade ago.
Falcons’ Gono to miss 2nd week
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono will miss his second consecutive game with a back injury. Gono was ruled out Friday by the Falcons (0-1), meaning rookie Kaleb McGary and Ty Sambrailo are likely to spend another week sharing time at right tackle. McGary is expected to eventually take the spot full time but he’s not in peak game condition after missing much of the preseason while recovering from a heart procedure.
Jaguars’ Ngakoue out vs. Houston
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fourth-year defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will miss the first game of his NFL career when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at Houston on Sunday.
Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ngakoue out Friday because of a hamstring injury suffered in the opener.
Marrone says: “It’s a shame. I spoke to him and he really wants to play. He’s like, ‘I want to play. I don’t really care. I want to get out there.’” Marrone adds that “you don’t really see that a lot, but that’s how he’s been.”
Ngakoue is third in franchise history with 29½ sacks.
BASEBALL
Man who murdered minor leaguer’s family to get psych evaluation
DANVILLE, Va. — A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for the man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.
The Danville Register & Bee reports the order was made Thursday by Judge Brian Turpin in the Pittsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. The evaluation for 18-year-old Matthew Bernard is expected to be completed by the end of October. Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.
Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple’s 1-year-old child.
Braves reinstate Markakis
WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Markakis, 35, missed 43 games with a fractured left wrist. He was listed in the starting lineup as the Braves opened a three-game series against the Nationals, playing his first game of the season in left field with Matt Joyce in right.
In 104 games this season, Markakis is hitting .284 with nine homers, 55 RBIs and 57 runs scored.
GOLF
McCarron, Goosen, Gillis share lead
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.
McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open.
Goosen, the Senior Players Championship winner for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, bogeyed the 17th.