Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
EVANSVILLE (2-7, 0-1) at NORTHERN IOWA (2-4, 0-1)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Northern Iowa takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Bowen Born scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 68-53 loss to the Bradley Braves. The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Northern Iowa ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Michael Duax shooting 60.0% from 3-point range. The Purple Aces have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Top performers: Born is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 16.4 points for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.0 points for Evansville.
WISCONSIN (5-2) at MARQUETTE (6-2)
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Marquette plays the Wisconsin Badgers after Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points in Marquette’s 96-70 win over the Baylor Bears. The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Marquette has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Badgers play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wisconsin is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Top performers: Prosper is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for Marquette. Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 11.6 points for Wisconsin.
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (5-3, 0-1) at DRAKE (6-1, 0-1)
Time: 5 p.m.
ESPN+
Bottom line: Drake takes on the UIC Flames after Roman Penn scored 32 points in Drake’s 75-73 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 5.3. UIC scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Drake. Jace Carter is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for UIC.
