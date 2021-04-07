Travis Shaw hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Milwaukee (2-3) added an insurance run in the fourth on an Omar Narvaez solo shot.
Freddy Peralta allowed one hit while striking out eight in five innings to earn the win. Brent Suter pitched three innings of hitless ball, and Brad Boxberger retired the side in order in the ninth.
Adbert Alzolay allowed four earned runs in five innings, and Kris Bryant had the lone Chicago base hit.
Cardinals 4, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off former batterymate Sandy Alcantara to cap a three-run rally in the sixth inning that lifted St. Louis. Dylan Carson hit his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the ninth.
Nationals 6, Braves 5 — At Washington: Juan Soto drove in the winning run with a single on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting coronavirus-depleted Washington to a comeback victory over Atlanta after waiting five days to start its season.
Reds 14, Pirates 1 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Naquin homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Cincinnati pound Pittsburgh for its fourth straight victory.
Mets 8, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso hit two-run home runs for New York. Didi Gregorius went deep for Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 4, Twins 3 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Akil Baddoo added another big hit in this charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to give Detroit a victory over Minnesota.
Astros 4, Angels 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Houston split a short series against AL West rival Los Angeles.
Yankees 7, Orioles 2 — At New York: Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining New York, overwhelming Baltimore for his first win this season.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Nate Lowe hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings, and Ronald Guzman and Jonah Heim hit solo homers to power Texas. Bo Bichette went deep twice for Toronto.