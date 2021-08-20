MIAMI — A former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.
Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service, police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said. South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s.
Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken.
Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment. Marion County is located about 70 miles northwest of Orlando.
ACC adds forfeits to virus-related cancellations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an updated COVID-19 rescheduling policy on Thursday that means teams unable to play scheduled games because of pandemic-related protocols on its roster will be forced to forfeit. The policy will affect teams in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
Jets lose 2 to season-ending injuries
GREEN BAY, Wis. — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles in practice Thursday, a devastating loss for a team seeking to turn the corner under new coach Robert Saleh.
Backup safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season-ending knee injury. Both players were carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers.
BASEBALL
Brewers’ Peralta lands on injured list
ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
Peralta’s shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after two innings. Peralta allowed five hits and three runs in a game the NL Central-leading Brewers eventually won, 6-4, in 10 innings.
The Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and also sent first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to Nashville on a rehabilitation assignment.
BASKETBALL
Hornets, Rozier agree to $97M extension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.
HOCKEY
Top NHL draft pick returning to college
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Michigan defenseman Owen Power has elected to return to school for his sophomore season rather than make the jump to the NHL after being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the draft last month.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Power’s decision to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the player’s decision had not yet been made public.
GOLF
Rahm, Thomas open with 63s
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jon Rahm returned from a month off and played like he was never gone. Justin Thomas took the advice of a 15-year-old and had his lowest score of the year.
Both opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday at The Northern Trust as the PGA Tour’s postseason began.
Korda leads Women’s British Open
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Nelly Korda’s sensational summer form is showing no sign of dipping.
Two weeks after winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the top-ranked Korda began her bid for a second major title in two months by shooting 5-under 67 to share the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols sideline LaJoie
Corey LaJoie will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols.
LaJoie posted “Protocols” on Twitter in what appeared to be clarification that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 and was missing the race because of NASCAR’s pandemic rules. Spire Motorsports said Thursday that Josh Berry will replace LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet.