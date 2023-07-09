Cardinals White Sox Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 Erin Hooley

Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-0, on Saturday in Chicago.

Mikolas allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

