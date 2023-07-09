Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-0, on Saturday in Chicago.
Mikolas allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
“He just attacked the zone against these guys,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “Did a really nice job. Got a lot of early contact.”
Recommended for you
Mikolas (5-5), a two-time All-Star, was 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in his previous six starts.
Giovanny Gallegos worked around Oscar Colás’ leadoff single in the eighth, and Jordan Hicks finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.
Walker hit a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer for last-place St. Louis. Paul DeJong singled in Nolan Gorman in the second, and Brendan Donovan added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth.
White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five hits — all singles — in five innings. He struck out five and walked one in his second start since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland last month.
Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.
The White Sox had their best scoring opportunity against Mikolas in the fourth, putting runners on first and second on one-out singles by Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez. Andrew Vaughn flied out to the warning track in left, and Jake Burger bounced into a fielder’s choice.
“Vaughny just missed that pitch, just got in on him a little bit,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a game of not even inches. He just missed that.”
DeJong’s run-scoring single in the second stopped an 0-for-13 slide for the veteran infielder. He is batting .172 (5 for 29) in nine July games.
Yankees 6, Cubs 3 — At New York: Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth homer in the first inning and added a two-run homer after a video review in the fifth for New York. Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this year.
Nationals 8, Rangers 3 — At Washington: Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and Washington snapped a five-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Texas.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 6, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Tyler Wells threw six solid innings, and Adam Frazier had two RBIs for Baltimore, which had all its hits and runs in the second inning en route to its fourth straight win.
Guardians 10, Royals 6 — At Cleveland: Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs each as Cleveland beat Kansas City.
Red Sox 10, Athletics 3 — At Boston: Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead Boston past Oakland.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 5, Rockies 3 — At San Francisco: Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead San Francisco to a win over Colorado.
Marlins 5, Phillies 3 — At Miami: Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as Miami beat Philadelphia and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.
Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 2 (10 innings) — At Phoenix: Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and NL West-leading Arizona rallied to beat Pittsburgh.