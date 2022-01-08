GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2 months on Sunday at Detroit, while the availability of fellow offensive lineman David Bakhtiari remains uncertain. Myers is still on injured reserve after hurting a knee Oct. 17 at Chicago, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he anticipates the rookie second-round pick from Ohio State playing in the regular-season finale. Bakhtiari was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report. The 2020 All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. “He’s coming off a big injury,” LaFleur said. “We just want to make sure everything’s 100 percent or as close as it can be to 100 percent before we put him out there.”
Cards designate Watt to return from IR
TEMPE, Ariz. — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs. The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility.
Seahawks LB Wagner to miss finale
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular-season finale Sunday. Wagner was ruled out Friday due to a sprained knee suffered last week against Detroit. Wagner was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hoping to get back in time to play against the Cardinals.
49ers QB Garoppolo questionable
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week’s game with an injured right thumb. The Niners are also dealing with an issue at left tackle where Pro Bowler Trent Williams missed practice all week with an elbow injury and will be questionable to play Sunday.
Former Texas QB Thompson to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska. Thompson was a backup for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards. Texas finished 5-7 in a season that included the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956. BASKETBALL
Bird returning to Storm for 19th WNBA season
SEATTLE — The first offseason domino for the Storm fell when Sue Bird announced she’s returning to Seattle next season. In an Instagram post Friday morning, the 41-year-old veteran point guard put an end to months of speculation on whether the WNBA’s all-time assist leader would retire or return for her 19th season.
Dallas coach Kidd enters NBA protocols
The Dallas Mavericks were without coach Jason Kidd on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks announced Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols as the NBA’s 13th head coach sidelined this season. Assistant coach Sean Sweeney served as Dallas’ acting head coach. The last few weeks in the NBA have seen most teams dealing with outbreaks; 11 games have been postponed, while now 13 head coaches, countless other staffers and about one-third of the league’s referees have been sidelined by virus issues. HOCKEY
NHL postpones 2 more Senators games
The Vancouver Canucks had another game pushed back Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing today’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a Senators-Jets game originally set for Jan. 15. Current health orders in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sports events to 50% capacity. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open purse soars to $10M
Long considered the biggest event in women’s golf, the U.S. Women’s Open now has prize money and future sites to match. The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women’s golf and challenging top prizes in women’s sports. Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.
