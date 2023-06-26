APTOPIX Travelers Championship Golf
Keegan Bradley celebrates winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament Sunday afternoon at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Bradley won the tournament by three strokes.

 Frank Franklin II The Associated Press

CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans that he broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship despite a shaky closing stretch, closing with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory on Sunday.

Bradley, who went 62-63-64 in the first three rounds, finished at 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009.

