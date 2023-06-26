CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley built a big enough lead in front of adoring New England fans that he broke the tournament record at the Travelers Championship despite a shaky closing stretch, closing with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory on Sunday.
Bradley, who went 62-63-64 in the first three rounds, finished at 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009.
With fans chanting his name, the 37-year-old walked up to his ball on the 18th green, sank a 2-foot par putt and threw his arms into the air and let out a yell. He finished three shots ahead of Zac Blair, who shot 62, and Brian Harman, who closed with a 64.
“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England and had to endure the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who was born in Vermont and also lived in Massachusetts. “I am just so proud to win this tournament.”
Bradley had only made one bogey for the week before dropping three shots in his final six holes as the nerves seemed to get to him at the PGA Tour even he said he most wanted to win. This was his sixth tour victory and second this season; he won the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.
Bradley birdied the par-4 12th hole to move for 5 under for the day and take a six-shot lead. But he sliced his tee shot into the water on the next hole, leading to bogey. He also bogeyed the 14th and 16th holes.
He settled down with a par on the 17th to all but guarantee himself a triumphant walk up the last hole.
“I played great until the last like five or six holes and luckily I had a big enough lead to coast home,” Bradley said.
He became the first New Englander to win the title since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry in 2006.
Blair had his best finish on tour. The 32-year-old from Utah has been playing on a major medical exemption after missing almost two full years with a torn labrum.
“Basically, I went from playing 18 or 36 holes every day for the last seven, eight years to not touching a club for five, six, seven months,” he said. “It was cool, though. Got to hang out with my family and build a golf course and do a lot of other fun stuff. But, it’s obviously cooler to shoot 62 on Sunday.”
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship.
After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped. The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276. She joined Shanshan Feng as Chinese winners of women’s majors.
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Padraig Harrington became the first player to win back-to-back in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the PGA Tour Champions.
The Irishman played the final seven holes in 7-under par with five birdies and an eagle. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot victory over Joe Durant. Ernie Els needed a birdie to force a playoff. He made bogey on the final hole and finished third.
Harrington won for the first time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He defends another title next week in the U.S. Senior Open.
MUNICH — Thriston Lawrence closed with a 3-under 69 to overtake a faltering Joost Luiten and win the BMW International Open by one stroke Sunday for his fourth European tour title.
Lawrence started the final round four strokes back and made up ground on Luiten, who shot 74. Luiten fell back with a bogey on the 17th and could only manage a par at the last.