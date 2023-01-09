Royce O’Neale’s putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the visiting Nets beat the Miami Heat, 102-101, on Sunday night in a game where Kevin Durant left early with a right knee injury.
Kyrie Irving scored 29 to lead the Nets, who have now won 18 of their last 20 — after winning only nine of their first 20 games. Durant had 17 before departing and Seth Curry scored 14 for Brooklyn.
Nic Claxton had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets.
Jimmy Butler scored 26 for Miami, which got 24 from Tyler Herro. Butler missed a contested shot at the rim on the game’s final play, and Herro was shaken up on it as well before limping off — replays showing he may have slipped.
Grizzlies 123, Jazz 118 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and Memphis, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated Utah. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness.
76ers 123, Pistons 111 — At Detroit: James Harden had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia to a comfortable victory over Detroit. Tyrese Maxey added 23 points and Montrez Harrell scored 20 for the Sixers, who have won four of five.
Pacers 116, Hornets 111 — At Indianapolis: Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and Indiana capped the first half of its regular-season schedule with a comeback victory over Charlotte. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint.
Raptors 117, Trail Blazers 105 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 and Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Portland. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 against his former team and Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby each had 14 as the Raptors halted a five-game losing streak against Portland.
Timberwolves 104, Rockets 96 — At Houston: D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as Minnesota overcame a big early deficit to beat Houston for its fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer.
Thunder 120, Mavericks 109 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, and Oklahoma City beat Dallas. Dallas guard Luka Doncic sat out with a sore left ankle.
