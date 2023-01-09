Royce O’Neale’s putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the visiting Nets beat the Miami Heat, 102-101, on Sunday night in a game where Kevin Durant left early with a right knee injury.

Kyrie Irving scored 29 to lead the Nets, who have now won 18 of their last 20 — after winning only nine of their first 20 games. Durant had 17 before departing and Seth Curry scored 14 for Brooklyn.

