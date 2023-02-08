No. 11 IOWA STATE (16-6, 7-3) at WEST VIRGINIA (14-9, 3-7)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: The Mountaineers are 10-3 on their home court. West Virginia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.1.
Top performers: Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.9 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia. Caleb Grill is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
NORTHERN IOWA (12-12, 8-6) at EVANSVILLE (4-21, 0-14)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Purple Aces are 2-8 on their home court. Evansville has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points. Northern Iowa scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.
Top performers: Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 15 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville. Bowen Born is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
WISCONSIN (13-9, 5-7) at PENN STATE (14-9, 5-7)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: The Nittany Lions have gone 11-2 at home. Penn State scores 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.
Top performers: Andrew Funk is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 12.8 points. Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Penn State. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
