Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox won, 3-2, at Boston for its season-high sixth straight victory.
Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox (14-13), who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip, including three wins at Fenway Park.
Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for the Red Sox (10-19), who have lost a season-worst five straight and 14 of 18.
Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs and eight hits after posting a 9.90 ERA in his previous three starts. Rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa retired pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki with a runner on second for his first major league save.
Twins 4, Athletics 3 — At Minneapolis: Jorge Polanco delivered another key hit and Minnesota’s bullpen combined for 6 2/3 shutout innings as the Twins sent Oakland to its ninth consecutive defeat. The Twins have swept three of their last five series and won 14 of 17 since beginning the season 4-8.
Guardians 4, Blue Jays 3 — At Cleveland: Franmil Reyes lumbered home on Óscar Mercado’s tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning to lift Cleveland.
Mariners 2, Rays 1 (10 innings) — At Seattle: Abraham Toro hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Ty France singled home the winning run in the 10th and Seattle snapped a six-game losing streak.
Astros 5, Tigers 0 — At Houston: Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam and Jake Odorizzi combined with two relievers on a one-hitter as Houston finished a four-game sweep of Detroit for its seventh straight win.
Yankees 2-2, Rangers 1-4 — At New York: Brad Miller snapped Michael King’s impressive scoreless streak with a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning that lifted Texas over New York to salvage a doubleheader split. The Yankees took the opener 2-1 on Gleyber Torres’ game-ending homer leading off the ninth. New York had three hits in the nightcap after getting just five in the early game.
Royals 6-2, Orioles 4-4 — At Baltimore: Bruce Zimmermann threw six effective innings and Baltimore beat Kansas City to earn a doubleheader split. The Royals won the opener when Michael A. Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth after a pair of two-out errors by the Orioles.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 5, Nationals 4 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani hit a tying double in the ninth inning, and Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team. The Angels trailed 4-2 going into the ninth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Dodgers 7, Cubs 1 — At Chicago: Walker Buehler pitched seven sparkling innings in his 100th career start, and Los Angeles beat the sliding Cubs for its sixth consecutive victory. Cody Bellinger had three hits for Los Angeles, and Justin Turner and Freddie Freeman each contributed a sacrifice fly. Chicago lost for the 14th time in 17 games. It managed just three runs and 15 hits in the three-game sweep by Los Angeles.
Phillies 3-1, Mets 2-6 — At Philadelphia: Pete Alonso homered twice, had three hits and drove in five runs to lead New York over Philadelphia in the second game for a doubleheader split. In the opener, Bryce Harper homered again off Max Scherzer and Philadelphia became the first team to beat the new Mets ace, snapping a four-game skid.
Padres 3, Marlins 2 — At San Diego: Pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro connected for a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning against his former team to lift San Diego over Miami.
Giants 4, Cardinals 3 — At San Francisco: Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning, and San Francisco only struck out once while beating St. Louis. Giants closer Camilo Doval whiffed slugger Nolan Arenado with the potential tying run on second base for his fifth save.
Braves 9, Brewers 2 — At Atlanta: Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as Atlanta cranked up its bats against Milwaukee. Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning.
Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 0 — At Phoenix: Zac Gallen pitched seven crisp innings, Jose Herrera hit a two-run double for his first big league RBIs and Arizona blanked Colorado.
Reds 7, Pirates 3 — At Cincinnati: Colin Moran hit a grand slam and a two-run homer against his former team, powering Cincinnati past Pittsburgh. Cincinnati took two of three against the Pirates to win a series for the first time this season, improving the majors’ worst record to 5-23.