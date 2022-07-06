BOSTON — Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is the latest in a growing list of football players diagnosed with CTE.
His family said Tuesday that researchers found that Thomas, who died in December at age 33, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was dealing with depression, anxiety and other CTE symptoms at the time of his death.
CTE, a degenerative brain disease which can only be diagnosed posthumously, has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau had CTE when he died in 2012 of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Frank Gifford and Mike Webster also were diagnosed with CTE.
Boston University CTE Center researchers discovered that Thomas was at stage 2 following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.
Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Houston Texans. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and Peyton Manning following the 2015 season. Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.
BASKETBALL
Tristan Spurlock joins Iowa men’s staff
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Tuesday that Tristan Spurlock has been hired as the team’s director of player development.
Spurlock joins the Hawkeye staff after playing professionally for nine years, mostly overseas in over 10 different countries. He concluded his playing career last year, averaging 12 points and six rebounds in Uruguay.
Spurlock, who worked out for several NBA teams following graduation, earned a spot on Detroit’s 2015 NBA Summer League roster, averaging 10 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Pistons.
Former Hawkeye MVP Thompson passes away
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player Herb Thompson passed away on July 1, in Moline, Ill., at the age of 91.
Thompson was born and raised in Forest City, Iowa, and graduated from Forest City High School and earned all-state honors in basketball in 1949. He continued his basketball career at the University of Iowa where he was a team captain and earned MVP honors as a senior in 1953.
He was the team’s second highest scorer as a senior in 1953, averaging 13.5 points per game. Thompson was the team’s best defensive player and ranked third on the squad in scoring his junior season in 1952, averaging 8.5 points per game.
HOCKEY
Sharks hire Grier as NHL’s first Black GM
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history.
Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.
Top NHL goalie prospect sent to military base
The North American agent for Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov says he is at a remote military base in northern Russia.
Fedotov vanished last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S. The disappearance of one of the NHL’s top prospects prompted concern for his wellbeing and worry over whether Russians will be willing or able to join teams who draft them this weekend. Russian men can be conscripted between the ages of 18 and 27. Fedotov is 25 and considered one of the top goalies in the world not already playing in the NHL.
Campbell hired as 1st female assistant in AHL
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, and she was an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships. Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.
CYCLING
Van Aert wins Tour stage 4 in style
CALAIS, France— Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the hilly fourth stage of the Tour de France and extended his overall lead after attacking strongly on the day’s final climb.
The Belgian rider kept the leader’s yellow jersey for the Jumbo–Visma team after taking it for the first time Saturday. He also extended his lead in the green jersey contest for best sprinter.
Van Aert shook up the peloton when he surged ahead up the last of the five climbs. He crossed the line eight seconds clear of countryman Jasper Philipsen of the Alpecin–Fenix team with Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte taking third.
