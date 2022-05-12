On Wednesday, the University of Dubuque men’s lacrosse team became the first college program from Iowa, across any division, to play at the national tournament.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, their season came to a close at the NCAA Division III national tournament. But it was still a memorable season.
Aidan Culligan and Giovanni Silva scored two goals apiece, but the Spartans were defeated in the first round by Albion College, 11-6, in Albion, Mich.
The Britons (15-4) got off to a 3-0 lead before Silva got the Spartans (12-8) on the board and only trailed, 3-1, at intermission.
Albion broke the game open in the third period with four goals and took a 7-2 lead heading into the fourth, and UD couldn’t find a rally.
Culligan led the Spartans with four points off two goals and two assists. Ryan Gartner collected 12 saves in the game.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans 24th — At Houston, Texas: The University of Dubuque improved by 13 strokes from the first round, but other teams greatly improved as well, and now the Spartans rest in 24th place following the second round.
UD has a two-round 665 and is 28 strokes behind 15th place Trinity University, and will have to cover a lot of ground in today’s third round to make the cut for Friday’s final round. Brooke Bunjes bounced back to lead UD in the round with a 77, while Courtney Olson shot an 82. Morgan Hawkins shot an 83 and Mary Edwards added an 84.
PREP SOFTBALL
Platteville 6-9, Richland Center 2-8 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Delaney Johnson led the Hillmen with two hits, including a three-run double to secure the win in Game 1. Catherine Tashner went 3-for-3 and Alyssa Blevins 2-for-3 in Game 2 as Platteville completed the sweep on Tuesday.
Warren/Stockton 9, Scales Mound/River Ridge 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: Warren/Stockton scored twice in the eighth to steal a victory. Lauren Kehl and Maizy Fonseca had two hits apiece for the WarHawks. Millie Boden went 3-for-5 for Scales Mound/River Ridge.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 8, Southwestern 2 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Blake Bussan had three hits, while Cooper Johnson and Max Lucey had two apiece to lead the Cubans to a win. Peerson Kephart went 3-for-3 for Southwestern.
Prairie du Chien 5, Viroqua 3 — At Viroqua, Wis.: Tommy Mara went 3-for-4, and Colton Thompson and Ty Wagner homered to lead the Blackhawks to a road win on Tuesday.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Mustangs 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Daughetee’s 44 was 1-stroke off medalist honors as Hempstead (197) finished second in a quadrangular at Ellis Golf Course. Dani McQuillen (50), Sydney Lyon (51) and Carleigh Hodgson (52) also scored for the Mustangs.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Ed-Co 2nd — At Edgewood, Iowa: Jack Wiskus earned medalist honors after shooting an 81 as Edgewood-Colesburg (362) placed second in a Class 1A sectional at Woods Edge Golf Course. Korey Putz (89), Konnor Putz (92) and Peyton Gaul (100) counted scores as the Vikings advanced to districts next Tuesday at Pheasants Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls. Clayton Ridge (380) finished third.
Hawks win — At Manchester, Iowa: Freshman Griffin Lott shot an 83 to lead West Delaware to a 341 and the team title at the Class 3A sectional meet at Pin Oak Links. Maquoketa finished fourth.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Rickardsville 7, Dubuque Budweisers 0 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Four Rickardsville pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the A’s blanked the Buds on Tuesday. Layne Boyer and Drew Francois has two hits apiece for Rickardsville.
Key West 14, Farley 8 — At Peosta, Iowa: Anthony Ruden went 4-for-6 and earned the win on the mound for the Ramblers. Ben Ogelsby, Jake Blunt, and Anthony Razo contributed two hits each in Key West’s 13-hit attack.