MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis suburban high school football coach is facing a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized computer access after he allegedly accessed the account of an opposing coach.
Tyler Krebs, 45, resigned as Lakeville South’s head coach on Sept. 23, three days after police received a complaint about suspicious activity on the computer system at Eastview High School, located in Apple Valley.
A complaint filed Thursday shows that a message was posted on the Eastview team’s video and information page about a change in practice times the day before Eastview was scheduled to play Lakeville South.
The Eastview coach, Kelly Sherwin, told police he suspected someone from the Lakeville School District “may have accessed his account and sent the message to confuse the team,’’ the complaint said. Sherwin quickly corrected the post.
The complaint said Krebs, who coached under Sherwin at one time, admitted to his athletic director that he accessed the Eastview coach’s email account after obtaining login information when Krebs worked with Sherwin.
Krebs also left voice and text messages for Sherwin in which he apologized and ‘’acknowledged causing damage to both football programs,’’ the complaint said.
Krebs declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
Embattled WR Brown works out for Saints
METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton said the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.
Payton said the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.
Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.
Miami fires offensive coordinator Enos
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn’t go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th — out of 130 teams — in third-down conversion percentage.
HOCKEY
U.S. beats Germany at junior worlds
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Shane Pinto scored his third goal in two games and the United States rebounded from a loss to Canada with a 6-3 victory over Germany at the world juniorhockey championship on Friday.
Jordan Harris, Zac Jones, Curtis Hall, Bobby Brink and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored one each for the U.S. and Trevor Zegras had four assists in the Group B game at Ostravar Arena in the eastern city of Ostrava.
Pinto added a pair of assists and U.S. goaltender Dustin Wolf made 17 saves.
BASEBALL
Royals sign Franco to contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signed third baseman Maikel Franco to a $2.95 million contract Friday to be their everyday third baseman next season.
The deal, which was agreed to earlier this week, includes up to $1.05 million in incentives.
The 27-year-old Franco hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for the Phillies last season. He has spent his past six seasons in Philadelphia, and hit at least 20 homers in three straight seasons but was non-tendered this offseason.
SOCCER
Fire hire former U.S. youth coach Wicky
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire hired former U.S. youth coach Raphael Wicky as their coach Friday, the latest move in a makeover by the struggling MLS team.
Wicky is also a former coach of the Swiss club Basel. He is leaving his job as coach of the U.S. under-17 team to join the Fire.
He succeeds Veljko Paunovic, who was fired by Chicago after an eighth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Fire missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Paunovic had a record of 41-58-37 record over four years.
BASKETBALL
Evansville places men’s coach on leave for Title IX violations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics.
OLYMPICS
Russia to appeal 4-year ban
MOSCOW — Russia confirmed Friday that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Next year’s Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues.
RUSADA said it “disputes the (WADA) notice in its entirety,” including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.