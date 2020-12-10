The Green Bay Packers will limit attendance at Lambeau Field games to team employees and their families for the remainder of the regular season.
The team says the decision is based on a continued high rate of coronavirus activity in Brown County and many areas of the state. The team is also concerned rates may spike with the holiday season approaching.
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says “the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority.”
WLUK-TV has reported that the Packers allowed a limited group of about 500 employees and their families during their last two home games on Nov. 29 and last Sunday.
The Packers have two regular season home games remaining — vs. Carolina on Dec. 19 and Tennessee on Dec. 27.The team says an approach to any potential home playoff games will be decided at a later date.
The Atlantic Coast Conference says it will allow limited fans to attend its football championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson on Dec. 19.
The state of North Carolina previously issued public-gathering restrictions for outdoor venues because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing schools to fill 7% of their stadium capacity for fans. Following that guidance, the ACC said Wednesday that capacity would be set at 5,240 for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The league says fans and staff must wear masks in the stadium and follow social-distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mid-American Conference made it official Wednesday by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division title. The announcement came after the Bulls (4-0) appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio (2-1) last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats’ roster was depleted due to COVID-19.
Buffalo closes its season by hosting Akron (1-4) on Saturday and then advances to the MAC championship game to be played in Detroit on Dec. 18 against the winner of Saturday’s game between Western Michigan and Ball State.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama and NFL head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa. He was 79. The school announced his passing on Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.
Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant following the 1982 season. He left to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90 and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams.
He won three bowl games at Alabama and was 32-15-1 but also went 5-6 in 1984, the program’s first losing season since 1957, the year before the school hired Bryant. He also served as athletic director during that period. Perkins was an All-American receiver at Alabama in 1966 and played professionally for the Baltimore Colts from 1967-71.
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the Cleveland-New York Giants game on Dec. 20 from Sunday afternoon into prime time. Under its flex policy, the league has switched the original night game, San Francisco-Dallas, to noon. Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention, while the Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is self-imposing a one-year ban on postseason play for this season as part an effort to cooperate with an NCAA probe into rules violations.
Much of the NCAA’s investigation of LSU’s football program pre-dates the promotion Ed Orgeron to head coach during the 2016 season and hiring of current athletic director Scott Woodward in 2019.
The bowl ban comes in addition to sanctions LSU already has self-imposed, including a reduction of four scholarships in each of the next two seasons. LSU also has banned NFL and former Tigers receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from formally participating in an LSU functions for for two years.
BASKETBALL
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon have made the decision not to allow fans at the Iowa vs. Gonzaga matchup scheduled for Dec. 19. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. A limited number of family members and guests from each team will be allowed to attend the game. They will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame. Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.
Michaels became lead broadcaster on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts in 1983. He was in the booth when an earthquake struck at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in 1989. Michaels also worked games for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming has banned new ticket sales to home sporting events until at least 2021 as new statewide public health orders imposed by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon went into effect Wednesday.No new tickets will be sold starting Wednesday until at least Jan. 8.
There will be no additional ticket sales for two upcoming home games scheduled this week, but fans who bought tickets before 12 p.m. Tuesday will still be allowed to attend.
AUTO RACING
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will return to the iconic event next year driving for Arrow McLaren SP. Montoya last raced the Indy 500 in 2017. The Colombian won “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” as a rookie in 2000 and again 15 years later to give him a pair of victories in five career Indy 500 starts.
TENNIS
LONDON — Tennis line judge David Rocher was banned for 18 months on Wednesday, with four months suspended, for betting on matches. The Tennis Integrity United said the Frenchman was sanctioned for placing 11 bets from January to October 2019 and for also not cooperating with the body’s gambling investigation.
Rocher admitted to making the bets but contested the non-cooperation charge, the TIU said.
The ban runs from Dec. 6, 2020, to February 6, 2022.
Rocher was also fined $5,000, with $4,000 of that suspended.
SWIMMING
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The first TYR Pro Swim Series event next year will be held in three cities and include about 600 swimmers, with results from each site combined to determine winners.
The meet from Jan. 14-17 will be in San Antonio, Texas, Richmond, Virginia, and pending local approval, Irvine, California. The main site in Texas will feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers. The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.
In a normal year, the Pro Swim Series consists of four-day long-course meets at a single site with 400 to 600 swimmers, including foreign competitors.
The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska.