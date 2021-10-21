Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed.
LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in Detrott in the opener for both teams.
Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws.
LaVine, an Olympian and All-Star, had a block and a steal to help hold Detroit to 40% shooting.
“Zach really worked on both ends of the floor,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said.
DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut.
Hornets 123, Pacers 122 — At Charlotte, N.C.: LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third period run to battle back to win.
Knicks 138, Celtics 134 (OT) — At New York: Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and New York outlasted the Celtics.
Wizards 98, Raptors 83 — At Toronto: Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 in his Wizards debut and Washington spoiled Toronto’s homecoming.
Grizzlies 132, Cavaliers 121 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant had 37 points and six assists, De’Anthony Melton added 20 points and Memphis pulled away in the fourth.
Timberwolves 124, Rockets 106 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his nascent career with 29 points in 31 minutes for Minnesota.
76ers 117, Pelicans 97 — At New Orleans: Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also score 22 points for Philadelphia.