AMES, Iowa — Nate Schmidt has been promoted from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach at Iowa State.
Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the move Wednesday as part of a staff shuffle following the recent departure of Daniyal Robinson to become the head coach at Cleveland State.
Schmidt, who had been a graduate assistant and player development coordinator at Iowa State from 2014-17, returned to the Cyclones with Otzelberger last year. He worked on Otzelberger’s staff at UNLV.
Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.
Akron extends Groce
AKRON, Ohio — Following a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Akron has extended coach John Groce’s contract through the 2029-30 season. Groce led the Zips to Mid-American Conference tournament title last season and the league’s automatic NCAA bid. Groce’s previous deal was to expire after the 2026 season.
HORSE RACING
Judge recommends 2-year ban for Baffert
A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice recommended a two-year suspension Wednesday for Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations after the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer’s hearing with the New York Racing Association. The 50-page ruling by hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood is not a final decision. Baffert’s camp and NYRA each have 14 days to offer rebuttals.
FOOTBALL
Mannings fund scholarship for Thomas
ATLANTA — Peyton Manning has set up a scholarship at Georgia Tech honoring former teammate Demaryius Thomas, who died in December from an apparent seizure at his suburban Atlanta home. He was 33. The PeyBack Foundation, a charitable organization set up by Manning and his wife Ashley, announced Wednesday that it will fund academic scholarships in the receiver’s name at his alma mater.
HOCKEY
Penguins CEO Morehouse steps down
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse stepped down Wednesday, ending a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles. Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision in a release. The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.