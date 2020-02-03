IOWA CITY — The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated Michigan State, 32-3, on Sunday at the Jenison Field House. Iowa improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten Conference.
The Hawkeyes won 9 of 10 bouts, including three bonus-point victories, and held a 19-3 advantage in takedowns.
Iowa started its day with a Groundhog’s Day performance, getting yet another bonus-point win from Spencer Lee. The nation’s top-ranked 125-pounder led 10-0 before earning the fall in two minutes, 21 seconds. Lee is now 12-0 with 12 bonus-point victories, and has outscored his last seven opponents 110-2.
The Hawkeyes followed with four straight decisions to build an 18-0 decision at the break. Paul Glynn scored nine points in the third period to erase a 3-0 deficit and win 9-4 at 133. Carter Happel won by 4-1 decision at 141. Pat Lugo scored three takedowns in an 8-3 win at 149, and Kaleb Young used two takedowns and a riding time point to win 6-2 at 157.
Jeremiah Moody made his first appearance of the season and earned his first career Big Ten win, a 9-5 decision at 165. Michael Kemerer used three takedowns, one reversal, and four nearfall points to earn a 13-3 major decision at 174.
Michigan State got on the board at 184. Abe Assad was the aggressor for most of seven minutes, but the lone takedown of the match belonged to Michigan State and Assad was dealt a 3-2 loss.
Jacob Warner responded with a pair of first-period takedowns and a 5-2 win at 197, and Tony Cassioppi improved to 15-0 with his second shutout of the weekend, this one a 9-0 major decision.
GOLF
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par 3.
The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans.
Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California.
“That came from the the tour,” said Slugger White, the PGA Tour’s vice president of competition. “We thought it would be a nice tribute, the right thing to do, the class thing. ... The Thunderbirds (tournament organizers) and everyone have been on board. I’m glad we did it.”
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Brett Quigley saved par on the final two holes for a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Morocco Champions, which ended on Saturday. It was Quigley’s first victory since the Arkansas Classic in 2001 on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Graeme McDowell shot a steady level-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title since 2014.
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner at windy Pebble Beach, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson.
Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker to card a 3-under 67.
Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place on 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).
Riley wins on Korn Ferry Tout
PANAMA CITY, Panama — Davis Riley won for the first time since he was at Alabama, closing with a 1-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Roberto Diaz in the Panama Championship.
Riley had a one-shot lead going into the final round Sunday and seized control with an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.
Diaz, who started the day five shots behind, played bogey-free for a 65 to finish alone in second. Ben Kohles (68), Lee Hodgers (69), Mito Pereira (70) and Max McGreevy (70) tied for third, two shots behind.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.
The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington.
Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court. He stayed down for a couple minutes before remaining in the game for the jump ball — in which he didn’t jump — and then left the court and went to the locker room.
Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago.
The Nets said Irving will be re-evaluated in a week. He will miss at least home games against Phoenix and Golden State — whose point guard, D’Angelo Russell, he replaced on the Nets — as well as a game at Toronto.
HOCKEY
GLENDALE, Ariz.— Patrick Kane scored in the overtime shootout and ran his points streak to 12 games, and Corey Crawford stopped both shootout attempts he faced, leading Chicago past Arizona, 3-2, on Saturday night.
Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation and the Blackhawks won their first game out of the break and sixth of their last seven. Crawford finished with 40 saves.
Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for the Coyotes, who have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games. Arizona has lost all three games out of the break, including back-to-back overtime games at home.
Goaltender Antti Raanta had 42 saves, including a dramatic save of Saad’s backhander at 14:29 of the third period. Raanta was on his stomach and flipped his back legs and skates in the air to deflect the puck — like a scorpion.