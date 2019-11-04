Navy moved into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.
With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011.
Navy joins fellow AAC members No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 19 Memphis and No. 23 SMU in the Top 25. Four ranked teams matches a high for the 7-year-old American, which was born from the collapse of the Big East.
Ohio State is No. 3 as the margin among the top three teams widened a bit after last week’s historically close vote. The first-place vote distribution stayed the same. The Tigers received 1,479 points and 17 first-place votes, Alabama had 1,472 points and 21 first places, and Ohio State got 1,467 points and 17 firsts. No. 4 Clemson received the other seven first-place votes and Penn State remained No. 5.
Georgia jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Florida in the weekend’s biggest game. The Gators slipped four spots to No. 10.
There are three key ranked-vs.-ranked games this week:
No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota and No. 19 Iowa at No. 18 Wisconsin.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Taggart was 9-12 at Florida State.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Yu Darvish and outfielder Jason Heyward are staying with the Chicago Cubs, who exercised their $11.5 million option for 2020 on left-hander José Quintana on Saturday and declined their $6.5 million option on lefty Derek Holland, which triggered a $500,000 buyout.
Darvish and Heyward both had the right to opt out of their contracts and become free agents.
AUTO RACING
AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles. Hamilton has won the last three season championships and secured this one with two races left.
LAS VEGAS — Brittany Force raced to her second Top Fuel victory of the season Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Nationals to pull within one round of points of leader Steve Torrence with one event left.
Force, the defending season champion, beat Torrence with a track-record time of 3.652 seconds and a top speed of 334.73 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She trails Torrence by 16 points going into the finale in two weeks in Pomona, California.
Matt Hagan won in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the fifth of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
TENNIS
PARIS — Novak Djokovic beat a nervous Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to win his fifth Paris Masters final and 34th overall Masters title to move one behind all-time leader Rafael Nadal. Shapovalov had a walkover into his first Masters final because the second-ranked Nadal pulled out of their semifinal with an abdominal strain.
SHENZHEN, China — Ashleigh Barty added to her already stunning year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her maiden appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 win over defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday.
GOLF
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Defending champion Nelly Korda birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff on Sunday to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts.
Korda and Minjee Lee both birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with Caroline Masson, who shot a 68.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker. With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Brendon Todd ran away with the Bermuda Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at mostly calm Port Royal Golf Club.
He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in the first-year event.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks split overtime games in Cali.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrick Kane scored 24 seconds into overtime to lift the Chicago Blackhawks past the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, on Sunday night.
Adam Boqvist and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, which played its second overtime game in as many nights. Drew Doughty scored with 16.6 remaining in overtime Saturday night as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Blackhawks, 4-3.