France Cycling Tour de France
Tour de France winner Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, flashes a thumbs up after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

 Thibault Camus

King of the mountains. Champion on the Champs-Elysees: Jonas Vingegaard blossomed from a talented rookie to a dominant leader in his own right over three weeks of epic racing to win his first Tour de France title on Sunday.

The former fish factory worker from Denmark dethroned defending champion Tadej Pogacar with memorable performances in the mountains in cycling’s biggest race.

