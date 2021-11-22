Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, surging three spots Sunday past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the seventh consecutive week, but for the second week in a row, No. 2 has changed.
Alabama slipped past Cincinnati last week and then Ohio State leapfrogged them both after routing Michigan State, 56-7, on Saturday. The Buckeyes received 1,434 points from the media panel. The Crimson Tide had 1,423 and the Bearcats got 1,416.
Notre Dame is up to a season-high No. 5 and Michigan will go into its game against Ohio State next Saturday ranked No. 6. The winner of Buckeyes-Wolverines will play in the Big Ten championship game.
Iowa moved up one spot to No. 17, and Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 18.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. —Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
Mullen’s stunning downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn’t seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.
Florida hosts rival Florida State (5-6) on Saturday, with the winner becoming bowl eligible.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa will be making its 22nd appearance in the FCS Championships when it visits No. 5 Eastern Washington in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday. Head coach Mark Farley is 2-1 against Eastern Washington, and the Panthers are 6-1 overall against the Eagles. Montana is the only team with more playoff appearances than UNI with 25.
HOCKEY
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brandon Hagel scored 4:12 into the third period, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for his first shutout with the Chicago Blackhawks in a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Vancouver finished with a 40-24 advantage in shots on goal, and both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play.
KINGSTON, Ontario — Hilary Knight scored two goals, including the game-tying and game-winner, as the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Canada, 3-2, in overtime in the third matchup of the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota. She scored 54 seconds into overtime after a feed from Kendall Coyne Schofield from behind the net.
BASKETBALL
The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge.
Walton was informed of the decision on Sunday, a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season. Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons in Sacramento, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2005-06.
MOTOR SPORTS
LOSAIL, Qatar — Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory Sunday in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen’s points advantage.
It was the second consecutive win for Hamilton, who has trimmed 17 points from Max Verstappen’s lead in the title race in a week. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade.
TENNIS
TURIN, Italy —Alexander Zverev beat the top two players in consecutive matches to earn his second title at the ATP Finals.
After eliminating No. 1 Novak Djokovic over three sets in the semifinals, Zverev put on a dominant performance in Sunday’s final, beating No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4.
The title culminates quite a year for Zverev, who also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and who has now finished 2021 with more wins on tour — 59, one more than Medvedev — than anyone else.
BEIJING — Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.
The 30-minute call came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault.