ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been found not guilty of embezzlement charges that stemmed from accusations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.
The verdict was reached just after 10:30 a.m. Friday following a trial in state district court. Krebs raised his head in relief as the verdict was read, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
“We think justice was done. It was a long, slow process, but we’re glad it’s over,” Krebs’ attorney, Paul Kennedy, told The Associated Press in a brief phone call after the verdict. “He’s a good man, and it’s the correct verdict that he should be acquitted.”
Krebs left the university in 2017 amid questions over spending and was later indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges. Weeks before the trial, prosecutors dropped all but two of the embezzlement counts following a review of the case.
State Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement that his office was disappointed by the jury’s decision.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays acquire Cabrera from Cardinals
SEATTLE — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.
The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.
Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The left-hander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games.
The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and Class A Dunedin, batting .213 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 42 games. The catcher was selected by Toronto in the 14th round of the 2022 draft.
Orioles activate Fujinami after trade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles activated Shintaro Fujinami before Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay, two days after acquiring the Japanese right-hander from Oakland for left-hander Easton Lucas.
Fujinami signed a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Athletics in January after spending 10 years with the Hanshin Tigers. The deal has Fujinami going from the team with the worst record in baseball to one with the AL’s top mark.
Season likely over for Yankees’ Trevino
NEW YORK — Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has a tear in his right wrist that will require surgery, likely sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The 30-year-old Trevino was placed on the 10-day injured list before Friday’s game against Kansas City. He has been playing with the injury throughout the season.
FOOTBALL
Browns’ Goodwin to miss start of camp
CLEVELAND — Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Goodwin signed a free agent deal with the club in February, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a much-needed deep threat. The 32-year-old Goodwin dealt with discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup revealed the blood clots.
Ravens sign Gordon, Dobbins to PUP list
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Melvin Gordon, pending a physical.
The Ravens announced the move on Friday, the same day they put running back J.K. Dobbins and fullback Patrick Ricard on the physically-unable-to-perform list. They also put defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, wide receiver Mike Thomas and defensive back Pepe Williams on the PUP list.
QB Young signs fully guaranteed deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose terms publicly.
Giants add RB Robinson, WR Beasley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With less than a week until the opening of training camp, the New York Giants have signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The team didn’t disclose details of the deals.
Raiders place pair on injured lists
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders will be without talented rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young at the beginning of training camp because of injuries.
A defensive end who was taken seventh overall from Texas Tech, Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list. Young, a defensive tackle taken in the third round from Alabama, was placed on the physically unable to perform list.