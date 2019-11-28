SAN DIEGO — The Padres acquired right-hander Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham from the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Luis Urías and left-hander Eric Lauer.
San Diego also will send cash or another player to the Brewers to complete Wednesday’s deal.
Davies was 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA in 31 starts in 2019, his fifth big league season. He made $2.6 million and is eligible for salary arbitration.
Grisham made his big league debut in 2019, hitting .231 with six home runs and 24 RBIs in 51 games. He made 36 starts, playing all three outfield positions. He committed a key error in Milwaukee’s loss to Washington in the NL wild card game.
Lauer, San Diego’s opening-day starter, went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA in his second big league season.
Edwards Jr. signs 1-year deal in Seattle
A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $950,000, one-year contract.
Edwards can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses, the person said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. A 28-year-old right-hander, Edwards slumped this year. He had an 8.47 ERA in 22 appearances for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline.
Twins’ Polanco rehabbing ankle
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco is rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time for spring training.
The Twins announced Wednesday that Polanco underwent a debridement procedure Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Richard Ferkel to address a chronic impingement injury stemming from repetitive stress.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Remains confirmed to be UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter
AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama authorities say human remains discovered in a wooded area have been confirmed as belonging to a missing college student who was the stepdaughter of a UFC fighter.
The Auburn Police Department said Wednesday that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the remains belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police said the teen’s disappearance is now a homicide investigation and additional charges will be filed.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn. She was the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.