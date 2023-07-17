NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing
LOUDON, N.H. — Kevin Harvick has one final chance to set the record for most career wins by a Cup driver at New Hampshire. Take the checkered flag, and Harvick would take home the roughly 20-pound lobster awarded to the winner — his young son once kissed the crustacean in victory lane and also playfully chased a family friend with the claw.

But Harvick might have to surrender his musket.

