Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida’s defense delivered another gem and the No. 10 Gators beat seventh-ranked Auburn, 24-13, in the Swamp on Saturday.
Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt’s tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program’s longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.
The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.
Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.
The Gators kept JaTarvious Whitlow in check and harassed freshman quarterback Bo Nix, whose father, Patrick, upset top-ranked Florida in Gainesville in 1994.
Nix completed 11 of 27 passes for 145 yards for Auburn (5-1, 2-1), with a touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked three times, once for a 22-yard loss in which he looked completely lost.
Florida’s Kyle Trask was equally turnover-prone, although much more efficient through the air. He was seemingly knocked out of the game in the second quarter when Auburn star Derrick Brown landed on his left leg. Trask eventually walked to the locker room with no assistance and returned to a raucous ovation.
He completed 19 of 31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled three times.
No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the Tigers defeat Utah State.
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma to a victory over Kansas.
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0 — At South Bend, Ind.: Ian Book threw a career-high five touchdown passes and had only four incompletions in a little more than two quarters of work and Notre Dame’s defense earned its first shutout since 2014 in a victory over Bowling Green.
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while Texas converted three turnovers into TDs in a victory over West Virginia.
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7 — At State College, Pa.: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as Penn State routed Purdue.
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35 — At Lubbock, Texas: Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech upset Oklahoma State.