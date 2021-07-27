The Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson is safe with a double as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield places a late tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday night.
Mike Minor pitched six effective innings and struck out seven as the pesky Kansas City Royals held off the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, on Monday night in Kansas City, Mo.
The Royals scored single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to earn the win. Chicago scored one in the top of the ninth to threaten, but Scott Barlow closed it out for the save.
Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4 — At Boston: Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and AL East-leading Boston rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto in the opener of an important series for the Blue Jays.
Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot.
Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10½ games behind in the East.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 2-0, Mets 0-1 — At New York: Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days, when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent New York to a victory over Atlanta and a doubleheader split.
Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener for the Braves. Under pandemic rules, each game was shortened to seven innings.
The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two. The loss in the nightcap prevented the third-place Braves (49-51), who have yet to be above .500 this year, from reaching the break-even mark for the seventh time. They are five games behind the NL East-leading Mets.