Bills Lions Football
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a selfie with a fan after his team beat the Detroit Lions, 28-25, on Thursday afternoon in Detroit. The Bills won for the second time in five days at Ford Field.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit’s Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.

