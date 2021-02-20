Cynthia Wolf scored 13 points with 12 rebounds, and Nicole Kroeger and Kam Finley scored 11 points apiece as the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team rolled past Loyola Chicago, 78-51, on Friday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Panthers (10-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference) broke out to a 25-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs closed with three points and six rebounds for the Panthers.
Illinois State 76, Drake 68 — At Normal, Ill.: Grace Berg tied for a game-high with 16 points, and Maddie Monahan added 15 points, but the Bulldogs saw their five-game winning streak come to a close against Illinois State.
Allie Wooldridge scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (12-9, 10-4 MVC), who had their 15-game win streak against the Redbirds snapped.