Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs in a 3-for-3 day at the plate, and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the seventh inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, in the opener of their two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Christopher Morel followed Swanson’s first blast in the second inning with his 16th home run of the season. Nico Hoerner added a solo home run, his seventh, in the seventh inning as the Cubs won their fourth straight game.

