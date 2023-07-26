Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in four runs in a 3-for-3 day at the plate, and Kyle Hendricks pitched neatly into the seventh inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-3, in the opener of their two-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Christopher Morel followed Swanson’s first blast in the second inning with his 16th home run of the season. Nico Hoerner added a solo home run, his seventh, in the seventh inning as the Cubs won their fourth straight game.
Hendricks allowed four hits and three runs over 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.
Recommended for you
Andrew Vaughn drove in two runs for the White Sox.
Mets 9, Yankees 3 — At New York: Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees in their Subway Series opener.
Phillies 4, Orioles 3 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying Philadelphia to a win over AL-leading Baltimore.
Rays 4, Marlins 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and Tampa Bay beat Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 9, Twins 7 — At Minneapolis: Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as Seattle rallied to beat Minnesota.
Guardians 5, Royals 1 — At Cleveland: — Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs as Cleveland beat Kansas City, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.
Angels 7, Tigers 6 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth.
Astros 4, Rangers 3 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker and Martín Maldonado homered, rookie starter J.P. France worked seven solid innings and Houston beat Texas.