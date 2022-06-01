TAMPA, Fla. — Needing a veteran presence while rookie Logan Hall develops, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Chicago Bears Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth as much as $10 million.
Hicks, 32, essentially replaces veteran Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line. Suh still is a free agent and apparently no longer in the Bucs’ plans.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Hicks is entering his 11th season and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. But injuries limited him to just nine games last season and five in 2019. However, he has 40 1/2 career sacks and could be a force in the rotation with Hall next to Vita Vea.
Originally a third-round pick by the Saints in 2012, Hicks had his best season as a member of the Bears’ top-ranked defense in 2018. In addition to 7 1/2 sacks, he had 55 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. Limited by an ankle injury last season, he had only 3 1/2 sacks and 25 tackles.
Griese to take over as 49ers QB coach
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brian Griese had established himself in a second career that had been more successful than his first as an 11-year quarterback in the NFL.
Griese had followed up more than a decade analyzing big college football games each week with two years in the prized role as analyst on “Monday Night Football” when he decided he was ready for another career change.
With ESPN looking to go a different direction in the booth, Griese went an entirely different direction in his career, leaving the work of a broadcaster to get back into the grind of the NFL as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers.
Judge dismisses case against Broncos’ Jeudy
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge on Tuesday dismissed charges against Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail.
Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
BASKETBALL
Cavs hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff.
The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavs in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. Walton coached the Lakers from 2017-19 before going to Sacramento. He spent two-plus seasons with the Kings, but was fired following a 6-11 start last season.
76ers’ Joel Embiid has hand surgeries
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid had surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger.
Neither procedure, which were done on Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
The 28-year-old Embiid led the NBA in scoring this past season, averaging a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games. The 7-footer from the Cameroon also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
BASEBALL
Sox put Anderson on IL with strained groin
TORONTO — The Chicago White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin Tuesday and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list.
Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.
Twins’ Correa put on COVID-19 IL
DETROIT — Carlos Correa was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive.
Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins.
HOCKEY
Avalanche outguns Edmonton in Game 1
DENVER — J.T. Compher scored a pair of goals Tuesday night, and the Colorado Avalanche outgunned the Edmonton Oilers, 8-6, in Game 1 of the NHL’s Western Conference final.
Andrew Cogliano, Nathan MacKinnon, Nazim Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche.
Edmonton got goals from Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid. Game 2 is Thursday.
