ROSEMONT, Ill. — National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year, the conference announced Tuesday.
Clark, who averages 27.5 points per game, was the choice for the top honor in voting by league coaches and a panel of media members. The sophomore is the first non-senior to win the award since 2015.
Barnes Arico has led Michigan to a 22-5 record, and the Wolverines finished the regular season tied for third in the Big Ten at 13-4. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top 10 most of the season.
Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named freshman of the year after leading the Cornhuskers with 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Northwestern’s Veronica Burton is defensive player of the year and Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers is sixth player of the year.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks drop interim tag on GM Davidson
CHICAGO — The more Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz examined the possibilities for the team’s opening at general manager, the more he felt he had what he needed in his own organization — even with the club’s recent struggles.
The Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.
The GM job is another step in a rapid rise for the 33-year-old Davidson, who joined the Blackhawks as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The Sudbury, Ontario, native has held several different titles with the organization over the years, including work as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. He oversaw the team’s salary-cap management before he was elevated to the interim GM job.
FOOTBALL
Vikings add Manusky, 5 others to staff
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O’Connell, hiring six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach.
The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.
NFL committee could consider OT change
INDIANAPOLIS — All the Buffalo Bills wanted in January was one more chance to beat Kansas City.
Now they’re trying to make sure no NFL team begins the offseason as it did.
On Tuesday, more than a month after enduring a crushing AFC divisional round loss without ever touching the ball in overtime, Bills general manager Brandon Beane threw his support behind a proposal to change the league’s postseason rules.
Beane acknowledged the league’s competition committee could field multiple proposals during this week’s meeting at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, joking there could be one from all 32 teams. No decision is expected this week.
SOCCER
U.S. Soccer inks 8-year broadcast deal
CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached an eight-year multimedia rights agreement with Turner Sports that will put broadcasts of both men’s and women’s national team games on TNT, TBS and HBO Max.
The broadcast deal announced Tuesday starts in 2023 and runs through 2030. Turner Sports is a division of Warner Media.
The primary home for national team games will be HBO Max, which will livestream more than 20 matches each year, with about half of those games also broadcast on TNT or TBS.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Velasquez arrested for attempted murder
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.
Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.
TENNIS
Djokovic splits with longtime coach
Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles.
A statement that went up on Djokovic’s website on Tuesday said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals.