Noah Carter scored 17 points and Northern Iowa rallied out of an eight-point halftime deficit to beat Indiana State, 80-74, in overtime on Tuesday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The former Dubuque Senior standout was 6-for-10 from the floor and made 4 of 6 3-pointers for the Panthers (8-7, 4-1 Missouri Valley).
AJ Green added 16 points, Bowen Born had 14 and Nate Heise 10 for Northern Iowa.
Cameron Henry and Micah Thomas scored 18 points each to lead the Sycamores (8-7, 1-2).
No. 9 Kansas 62, No. 15 Iowa State 61 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and Kansas got the better of a wild finish against Iowa State.
There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
Isaiah Brockington scored 17 points for Iowa State (13-3, 1-3), Kalscheur had 14 and Tyrese Hunter scored 12.
No. 25 Illinois 81, Nebraska 71 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Trent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned victory.
The Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten) have won five straight games and 10 of 11 and are out to their best start in conference play since 2005..
No. 19 Texas Tech 65, No. 1 Baylor 62 — At Waco, Texas: Texas Tech ended Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a win over the Bears.
Stanford 75, No. 5 USC 69 — At Stanford, Calif.: Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece and Stanford beat Southern California for its first win over a top five team in nearly 15 years.
No. 18 Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Oscar Tshiebwe scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds as Kentucky routed Vanderbilt.
No. 21 Texas 66, Oklahoma 52 — At Austin, Texas: Andrew Jones scored 22points to lead Texas to a victory over rival Oklahoma.
No. 22 Tennessee 66, South Carolina 46 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help Tennessee overcome a sluggish start and beat South Carolina.
WOMEN
No. 9 Iowa State 73, No. 25 Kansas State 70 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift Iowa State over Kansas State. Ashley Joens scored 27 points to lead the Cyclones.