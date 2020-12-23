The University of Iowa football team had two lineman make the final cut for prestigious national awards.
Sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Daviyon Nixon is among three finalists for the Outland Trophy.
Linderbaum, a native of Solon, Iowa, is the third Hawkeye to be named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center. Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) were also finalists.
Linderbaum has started every game over the last two seasons and on Monday was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus. He has helped anchor an offense that ranked second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed.
The Outland Trophy is award to the nation’s top interior lineman, offensive or defensive — although only seven defensive linemen have won the award. Four Hawkeyes have won the award, including Brandon Scherff (2014), Robert Gallery (2003), Alex Karras (1957) and Cal Jones (1955). Only three programs have won the award more times than Iowa.
Nixon, a Kenosha, Wis., native, leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (13.5) and is tied for the conference lead with 5.5 sacks. His 41 tackles are the most by any Big Ten defensive lineman this season. He also has one interception — which he returned 71 yards for a touchdown — and a forced fumble.
The award winners will be announced during the College Football Award show on Jan. 7, televised by ESPN.