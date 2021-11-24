STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State football coach James Franklin agreed to a new 10-year contract Tuesday that will guarantee him at least $75 million through 2031.
Franklin and Penn State’s Board of Trustees agreed to the terms, which include a yearly base salary of $7 million, retention bonuses of $500,000 each year and a $1 million annual loan for life insurance.
Franklin is 67-32 at Penn State with seven bowl appearances in his eight seasons. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship in 2016.
A Pennsylvania native who called the Penn State gig his “dream job” when he was hired away from Vanderbilt in 2014 will coach his 100th game at Penn State when the Nittany Lions visit No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday.
Franklin previously signed a six-year deal in 2019. The terms of that contract would’ve had him earn $5.75 million next season with a $250,000 raise each remaining year.
Titans waive Adrian Peterson after 3 games
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson after three games in a flurry of roster moves Tuesday. The Titans signed running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad to replace Peterson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— In an effort to spark an anemic offense with the season teetering on the brink of fiasco, the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Coach Joe Judge confirmed the dismissal of Garrett on Tuesday, noting the offense was not scoring enough points.
Zach Wilson to return as QB for Jets
NEW YORK — Zach Wilson will return as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Texans in Houston, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.
The No. 2 overall pick in April missed the past four games with a sprained posterior collateral ligament in his right knee.
Vikings place DT Tomlinson on COVID-19 list
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, further testing their depth on the defensive line.
Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings (5-5), after leaving the New York Giants to sign with them as a free agent. The other starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least one more game with an elbow injury.
BASEBALL
Former outfielder, manager Virdon dies at 90
PITTSBURGH — Bill Virdon, the steady centerfielder who won the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year for St. Louis and guided the Houston Astros to three straight postseason appearances as a manager, has died. He was 90.
Virdon was a career .267 hitter in 12 seasons with St. Louis and Pittsburgh, winning a World Series in 1960 with the Pirates and a Gold Glove in 1962. He retired for good in 1968 and went into coaching, going 995-921 during a 13-year managerial career that featured stints with Pittsburgh, the New York Yankees, Houston and Montreal.
Frazier, Odor released by Yankees
NEW YORK — Outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Rougned Odor were released by the New York Yankees on Tuesday after they were designated for assignment four days ago and went unclaimed on waivers.
The 27-year-old Frazier was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland and was a prized prospect when he was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2016 trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians.
HOCKEY
Mediation set for Blackhawks, former player in assault case
The former player who sued the Chicago Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010 has agreed to mediation in hopes of settling the case.
Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan Loggans, confirmed the development Tuesday. She also confirmed the judge in the case had denied her motion to move the case into the discovery phase, which would have opened the way for each side to procure evidence. Mediation is set to begin in December. Beach is seeking in excess of $50,000 from the team, though the exact amount was not specified.
WRESTLING
UNI caps ticket sales for wrestling season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa has capped season ticket sales for the Panther wrestling season due to a capacity restriction in the West Gym.
The West Gym was evaluated due to its age, and while structurally safe, the balcony level was identified as needing modifications to meet building codes regarding the railings and other areas as required by the state of Iowa.
The opening four home duals for the 2021-22 season will be held in the West Gym, but seating will be limited. The final two meets will be held in the McLeod Center.