In this most unique of drafts, filled with technological concerns and even uncertainty when real football might return, there was one constant Thursday night: Joe Burrow.
For months, the national champion quarterback from LSU was linked with the Bengals. Cincinnati began the draft by sending the name of the Heisman Trophy winner to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the basement of his home.
This digital/remote/virtual draft — take your choice — was up and running. The most basic of selection meetings, organized in this manner due to the coronavirus pandemic, has team personnel making picks from their homes. And players learning their future employers in their homes.
The NFL canceled all draft activities in Las Vegas when the national shutdown of large gatherings began. The league had gone full-bore into free agency last month and, now, seven rounds of the draft through Saturday.
Normalcy, at least among the picks, was the order of the early evening, though.
First came Burrow: In his spectacular senior season, he threw for 60 — yes, 60 — touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams en route to the national title.
The second pick, Washington’s selection of Ohio State All-America edge rusher Chase Young, was predictable, too.
If not for the NFL’s obsession with finding the latest, greatest quarterback prospect, Young might have been the top overall selection.
That QB infatuation saw three passers taken in the first six picks.
Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa went fifth to Miami, followed in the next spot by Oregon’s Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers. They were preceded by Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah, the highest-rated cornerback, to Detroit, and Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas to the Giants.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded with the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot and select Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs — a Mount Vernon, Iowa — native, with the 13th overall pick.
With the first of their two first-round picks, the Minnesota Vikings took LSU receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 22.