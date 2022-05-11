Freddy Peralta struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in Cincinnati.
Luis Urias homered, and Kolten Wong, Wily Adams and Jace Peterson drove in runs for Milwaukee.
Cincinnati dropped to an MLB-worst 6-24 after winning three of its previous four games.
Mets 4, Nationals 2 — At Washington: A critter scurried through the outfield grass just before James McCann’s sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco nearly got to the seventh again, helping the Mets beat Washington.
The sight of a creature drew gasps from some spectators, cheers from others, in an announced crowd of 21,955 at Nationals Park, where fans were encouraged to bring their dogs to the game.
Dodgers 11, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Justin Turner hit three of Los Angeles’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in the Dodgers’ victory over Pittsburgh.
The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 4, Guardians 1 — At Chicago: Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run and Tim Anderson drove in a pair of runs as Chicago beat Cleveland.
White Sox ace Lucas Giolito struck out five and allowed six hits over seven innings.
Tigers 6-1, Athletics 0-4 — At Detroit: Tarik Skubal led Detroit to a win as the away team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout.
With Oakland as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his major league debut.
Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5 — At New York: Aaron Judge hit a walk-off three-run home run with one out in the ninth inning as New York rallied past Toronto.
Astros 5, Twins 0 — At Minneapolis: Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning , striking out five and allowing just one hit over eight shutout innings as Houston beat Minnesota.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 5, Cardinals 3 — At St. Louis: Cedric Mullens hit a two-run homer and Tyler Nevin added a solo shot as Baltimore beat St. Louis.
Harrison Bader and Brendan Donovan homered for the Cardinals.