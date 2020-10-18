Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 victory Saturday in South Bend, Ind.
Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) won their 22nd straight home game.
It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field. Notre Dame controlled the clock for more than 36 minutes, including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.
Book completed 11 of 19 for 107 yards and ran 12 times for 47 yards.
The loss was the fourth straight for the Cardinals (1-4, 0-4), who got 134 yards passing and 48 rushing from Malik Cunningham. Javian Hawkins, the nation’s No. 3 rusher coming into the game, was limited to 51 yards.
No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7 — At Atlanta: Trevor Lawrence brushed off his first interception this season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as Clemson overwhelmed Georgia Tech.
No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 14 — At Starkville, Miss.: Isaiah Spiller ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kellen Mond threw for two scores as Texas A&M beat Mississippi State.
No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: D’Eriq King threw four touchdown passes, two to Will Mallory, and Miami bounced back from last week’s loss with a victory over Pittsburgh.
South Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22 — At Columbia, S.C.: Kevin Harris ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina turned three interceptions thrown by Bo Nix into points to defeat Auburn for the first time in 87 years.
Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Kelvin Joseph and Jami Davis returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half and Kentucky routed Tennessee.