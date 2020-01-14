Dyersville Beckman delivered a statement win that could give the Trailblazers consideration to move up in the Iowa boys prep basketball rankings.
Michael Keegan scored 23 points, and Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked Beckman dumped Class 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon, 71-59, on Monday in Mount Vernon.
Tom Jaeger added 13 points for the Blazers (9-1)Luke Goedken added 12 points and Mason White had 10.
Keaton Kutcher led Mount Vernon with 30 points.
Cuba City 98, Dodgeville 59 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Jackson Noll scored 24 points, Brayden Dailey added 20, Riley Richard had 16 and Brady Olson 15, and the Cubans (10-0) blew out the Dodgers (2-9).
Mineral Point 67, New Glarus 44 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo and Liam Stumpf scored 14 points apiece as the Pointers won their first game of the post-Isaac Lindsey era. Blaise Watters had 14 points and Justin Baehler added 10 for Mineral Point (6-5).
Iowa-Grant 53, Southwestern 43 — At Livingston, Wis.: Reid Lundell and Michael Winders scored 13 points apiece to lead the Panthers (7-4) past the Wildcats (3-6).
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Clinton Prince of Peace 36 — At Clinton, Iowa: Morgan Herrig scored 14 points to lead four Golden Eagles in double figures as Wahlert routed Prince of Peace. Libby Perry added 13 points, Emma Donovan had 11 and Mary Kate King 10 for the Eagles.
Albany 86, Benton 31 — At Benton, Wis.: Olivia Hefflrey scored 11 points to lead the Zephyrs in a home loss.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster 126.525, Southwestern/Cuba City 113.7 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Brooklyn VanNatta won the vault and floor exercise for the Platteville tri-op, which also got event wins from Katrina Stastny (uneven bars) and Hailey Jentz (balance beam) to outscore the Southwestern co-op. Cilla Downs won the all-round title for Southwestern/Cuba City.