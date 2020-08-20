Jose Abreu hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning, moments before Edwin Encarnacion homered for the second time in the game, and the Chicago White Sox spoiled the debut of Detroit Tigers prospect Casey Mize with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday night in Chicago.
Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada also drove in runs for the White Sox, who won their fourth straight.
Mize allowed three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Randal Grichuk extended his recent power surge with two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of fading Baltimore.
Rays 4, Yankees 2 — At New York: Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and streaking Tampa Bay beat New York again.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 5, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and New York beat Miami once again.
INTERLEAGUE
Royals 4-0, Reds 0-5 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, and Cincinnati beat Kansas City to split a doubleheader marked by strong starting pitching.
In the opener, Brad Keller didn’t allow a hit until the sixth and extended his shutout streak to 17 2/3 innings.
Red Sox 6, Phillies 3 — At Boston: Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs as Boston beat Philadelphia and ended a nine-game losing streak.
Indians 6, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as Cleveland beat Pittsburgh to push its winning streak to five.