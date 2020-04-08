NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has raised the possibility of not being able to complete the regular season, while stressing all options remain on the table, during an interview on NBCSN.
In saying, “nothing has been ruled in and nothing ruled out,” Bettman noted the league requires a clearer picture on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which he hopes will happen in the next few weeks.
Bettman said the ideal scenario would be to complete the season to determine playoff seedings in fairness to teams involved in tightly contested races in both conferences. However, he adds: “We understand that may not be possible.”
The live interview broadcast Tuesday marked the first time Bettman has mentioned the possibility of the league not being able to complete the regular season. There were 189 games remaining when play was postponed on March 12.
With the pandemic affecting regions of the continent at different times, Bettman acknowledged the league’s options include the potential of playing games at neutral sites.
Bettman can foresee games being played into the summer. He doesn’t expect the ability to maintain NHL-caliber ice to be an issue because of the league’s modern and air-conditioned facilities.
FOOTBALL
CFL postpones start of season
The Canadian Football League is the latest sports league to postpone play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CFL, which was scheduled to kick off the regular season on June 11, announced Tuesday that the season won’t start before the beginning of July.
“Like our fellow Canadians, we in the CFL are striving to meet today’s challenges with both pragmatism and hope,” Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.
BASEBALL
Korean league hopes to start in May
South Korea’s professional baseball league says it hopes to start practice games between teams on April 21 before possibly opening the season in early May. The Korea Baseball Organization says the plans are contingent on the country’s coronavirus caseload continuing to slow.
The KBO will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.
BASKETBALL
Dayton’s Toppin wins Wooden Award
BRISTOL, Conn. — Obi Toppin of Dayton won the John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday as the nation’s outstanding college basketball player.
Toppin is the first player from Dayton to win the Wooden Award and the first Atlantic-10 Conference player to do so since Jameer Nelson of St. Joseph’s in 2004. Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 60% from the field. He led the nation in dunks with a school-record 107 and his 190 career slams also set a school mark.
Maryland’s Smith to NBA draft
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility. Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles.
Duke’s Stanley declares for draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft. Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism.
AUTO RACING
Formula One cancels Canadian GP
The Canadian Grand Prix has become the latest Formula One race to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montreal-based race was scheduled to take place June 12-14. It is the ninth F1 race to be postponed so far, with the French GP on June 26 now set to be the opening event of the season. The announcement came after F1 said it was working with promoters on a revised 2020 schedule that is likely to include 15-18 races.
MotoGP postpones 2 more races
The Italian and Catalan MotoGP races have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The motorcycling series has yet to start its season. Eight MotoGP races have now been called off because of the virus.
The Italian Grand Prix was scheduled for May 31 at the Mugello Circuit and would have been followed the next weekend by the race at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Organizers said new dates for those races “cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events.”
TENNIS
Wozniacki farewell match postponed
Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki’s farewell to tennis — an exhibition match against good friend Serena Williams — is being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The last tournament of the 29-year-old Wozniacki’s professional career came in January at the Australian Open. The Dane won her Grand Slam title there in 2018.
She was supposed to face off against 23-time major champion Williams in Copenhagen on May 18.
SOCCER
Spanish federation opposes shorter intervals
The Spanish soccer federation says it will not accept having teams play games less than 72 hours apart when competitions resume following the coronavirus pandemic.
The federation says it opposes an alleged agreement between Spain’s players’ association and the Spanish league to play matches 48 hours apart in order to get the disrupted season completed.
The president of the league said he is not contemplating returning to action before the end of May. The country is expected to remain under lockdown until April 26.