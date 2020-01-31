MILWAUKEE — Free agent pitcher David Phelps and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a club option for 2021.
The 33-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and Cubs last season. The reliever was traded by the Blue Jays to Chicago in late July.
Phelps missed the 2018 season because of Tommy John surgery after injuring his elbow in spring training. He is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and the Cubs.
“It seemed like this offseason, teams were really focusing on some other parts of their teams, then rounding out the bullpen at the end. Once Milwaukee showed interest, it made sense. I know some guys on the team, the team has been in the playoffs the last two years,” he said. “It just seemed like a really good fit.”
Phelps said he talked with former Marlins teammate Christian Yelich about joining the Brewers. Yelich was the NL MVP with Milwaukee in 2018 and the outfielder had another big season last year.
“I reached out to him when we were in negotiations, getting a feel for what the clubhouse was like and what it’s like playing in Milwaukee. Obviously, he had glowing reports and he’s one of those guys who’s opinion carries a lot of weight, for sure,” Phelps said.
Phelps said he’s fine to pitch in any role. Manager Craig Counsell takes a creative approach with his staff, and the bullpen is a big reason the Brewers won the NL Central in 2018 and were a wild-card team last year.
Giants bring back Sandoval
SAN FRANCISCO — The Kung Fu Panda is back with the San Francisco Giants.
Popular third baseman Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.
The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.
BASKETBALL
Hawkeye women extend win streak to 9
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and No. 18 Iowa beat Penn State, 77-66, on Thursday night to extend its win streak to nine games.
McKenna Warnock, who went into the game averaging 8.3 points per game, scored 16 points. Alexis Sevillian scored 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa. Warnock, a 6-foot-1 freshman, is averaging 20 points on 22-of-32 shooting (69%) over the last three games.
The Hawkeyes closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 41-25 lead as Penn State missed 12 of its last 13 first-half shots. Doyle hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, giving Iowa (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) its biggest lead at 69-46.
NBA reveals All-Star reserves
Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton will be joining teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo in next week’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago as All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday. Middleton joins Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Boston,s Jason Tatum and Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo among Eastern Conference reserves. For the Western Conference, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Houston’s Russell Westbrook, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were selected.
NBA tweaks All-Star Game format to honor Bryant
Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA All-Stars play to reach.
The NBA announced major changes to the All-Star format on Thursday, turning every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset — back to 0-0 — at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter.
That’s where the tribute to Bryant and the No. 24 jersey he wore for the last decade of his NBA career comes into play.
FOOTBALL
Saints linked to Catholic sex abuse crisis
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints maintain their behind-the-scenes public relations work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal,” but attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping to shape a list of credibly accused clergy that appears to be an undercount.
New court papers filed this week by lawyers for about two dozen men making sexual abuse claims against the Archdiocese of New Orleans gave the most detailed description yet of the emails that have rocked the NFL team and remain shielded from the public.
Ed Reed returns to Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ed Reed is going back to his roots and rejoining the Miami Hurricanes.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been hired as the new chief of staff for the Hurricanes’ football program, a deal that was announced Thursday and will be finalized when the school completes a standard background check.
Reed will be tasked with helping Miami coach Manny Diaz “in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluation and player development,” the university said in a statement.
GYMNASTICS
USA files for bankruptcy with $215 million settlement offer
USA Gymnastics has filed a bankruptcy plan that includes an offer of $215 million for sexual abuse survivors to settle their claims against the embattled organization.
The $215 million total is the amount USA Gymnastics’ insurance carriers are willing to provide the sport’s national governing body to end years of legal battles with athletes who were abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar. The two sides have been in mediation since USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December 2018.
Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.