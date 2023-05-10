NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season on Tuesday, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, 2026, runs 426 pages, up from 359 in the deal that ended on Dec. 1, 2021. The initial agreement in 1968 was 23 pages.
This year’s agreement took nearly twice as long to draft and finalize as the 2016-21 deal, which needed seven months, 29 days.
MLB and the union failed to draft a final agreement after their 1985 strike settlement, operating through 1989 on their 1980 collective bargaining agreement as modified by their 1981 strike settlement and the 1985 memorandum of understanding.
Brewers activate reliever Varland
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Gus Varland was activated from the injured list, three weeks after getting hit by a line drive from San Diego’s Manny Machado.
The Brewers announced the move before their Tuesday night game with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Varland was pitching April 15 in the eighth inning of a 10-3 loss to San Diego when Machado hit a 105.1-mph line drive that went off the right-hander’s pitching hand before striking him on the chin and left forearm.
Yankees’ activate Judge from IL
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was reinstated from the injured list by the New York Yankees and the record-setting slugger was back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics.
The reigning AL MVP hadn’t played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. He was batting .261 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and an .863 OPS in 26 games during his first season as Yankees captain.
Braves place Fried on injured list
ATLANTA — Ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm, dealing another major blow to the Atlanta Braves’ rotation.
Tight-hander Kyle Wright, the major leagues’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta’s opening day starter.
Fried said before Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox he was relieved an MRI showed no structural problems with his elbow. He had Tommy John surgery in 2014.
Mets scratch Scherzer with neck spasms
CINCINNATI — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night due to neck spasms.
Left-hander David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the opener of a three-game series.
The start would have been Scherzer’s second since a 10-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the prohibition on foreign substances during an April 19 game at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings at Detroit in his return on May 3, leaving the 38-year-old right-hander 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.
FOOTBALL
Former Vikings QB Kapp dies at 85
Joe Kapp, the hard-nosed quarterback who routinely ran into tacklers instead of away from them while leading the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its last Rose Bowl, has died. He was 85.
Cal confirmed that Kapp died on Monday. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the last 15 years and was residing in an assisted living facility, his son J.J. Kapp said.
The family made plans to send his brain to UC San Francisco researchers for study of the potential connection between his dementia and hits he took to the head with his punishing playing style.
BASKETBALL
Bucks’ Holiday, Lopez, Bulls’ Caruso land spots on NBA all-defensive team
NEW YORK — Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team Tuesday.
Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.
Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.
HOCKEY
Avs’ Landeskog to miss another season
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog may have sacrificed his injured right knee to hoist the Stanley Cup for the Colorado Avalanche. Now, he’s willing to take an extreme step to try to play hockey again.
Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage replacement surgery Wednesday, sidelining him for a second consecutive full NHL season and giving the longtime captain an uncertain path back. He has not contemplated retirement and is confident he’ll be able to resume his career after a third procedure on the knee in roughly 14 months.
