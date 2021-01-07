NEW YORK — The New York Jets kicked off their coaching search by interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.
With six vacancies around the league, the 51-year-old Bieniemy is one of the most popular candidates after helping the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl last year and directing the NFL’s No. 1 offense this season. Bieniemy also interviewed with Atlanta and Detroit earlier this week.
Teams are speaking to coaching and general manager candidates through virtual interviews rather than in-person visits in early round discussions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the second time Bieniemy has interviewed with the Jets, with the first coming in 2019 before they hired Adam Gase. In two years, Gase went 9-23, including a 2-14 season that included a franchise-worst 0-13 start. Gase was fired last Sunday night after New York’s season finale at New England.
Bieniemy is a former running back who played with the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles over nine NFL seasons after being a second-round pick out of Colorado in 1991. He began his coaching career as the Buffaloes’ running backs coach in 2001 before serving in a similar role with UCLA and the Vikings.
Bieniemy returned to his alma mater for two years as Colorado’s offensive coordinator in 2011 before joining Andy Reid’s staff with the Chiefs as the running backs coach. He was promoted to Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Nagy left to become the Bears coach.
Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.
Previous Campbell Trophy winners include Tennessee’s Peyton Manning and Florida’s Tim Tebow. Last year’s winner was Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman says he plans to leave the 24th-ranked Wolfpack as a graduate transfer.
Hockman threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns for N.C. State, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols. But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned one season after coming out of retirement. The announcement was made Wednesday, one day after Gailey’s 69th birthday and one day after coach Brian Flores said he expected all of his assistant coaches would return in 2021. With Gailey calling plays, the Dolphins scored 404 points, their highest total since 1986. He had a major role in the development of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who struggled at times but went 6-3 as a starter.
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has hired Jake Peetz as his offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as passing game coordinator, luring both coaches away from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
BASKETBALL
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A former Notre Dame men’s basketball assistant coach has been charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery.
The charges filed Tuesday stem from Ryan Ayers’ relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. He also is accused of hitting one of the women in the face during a fight in his car last July.
Notre Dame announced in September that Ayers had left the men’s basketball program after four seasons on the staff.
Ayers graduated from Notre Dame in 2009. A four-year letterman, he averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 117 career games.
WASHINGTON — A men’s college basketball game scheduled to be played in Washington on Wednesday night was postponed after a city curfew was imposed because angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. The Atlantic 10 Conference game between George Washington and UMass will be rescheduled by the league.
BASEBALL
Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks. The 77-year-old John remains hospitalized near his home in Indio, California. He said he started to feel ill following a trip to Nashville before he was hospitalized on Dec. 13. John said he has had a bout of pneumonia and did receive oxygen, but is not presently on oxygen. He said the biggest side effect at the moment is he has no strength in his legs.
HOCKEY
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million. The deal announced Wednesday will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract.
The 25-year-old Bjorkstrand led the team in goals (21), game-winning goals (five) and multi-point outings (11), and finished third in shots (162) despite missing 21 games due to injury in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
TENNIS
MELBOURNE, Australia — Bob Brett, a tennis coach whose players included Grand Slam champions Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic and Marin Cilic, has died. He was 67.
Tennis Australia published a tribute to the Australian coach on Wednesday after being informed by Brett’s family of his passing. He had been battling cancer.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Josh Brooks has been named Georgia’s full-time athletic director less than one week into his stint as the interim replacement for the retiring Greg McGarity.