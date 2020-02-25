East Dubuque opened its playoff run the way it ended so many regular-season games: With a blowout win.
Declan Schemmel scored 20 points, Ben Tressel added 10, and the top-seeded Warriors steamrolled Morrison, 49-29, in their Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Monday night in Fulton, Ill.
East Dubuque trailed by four after the first quarter, but used a 14-3 run to take a 22-15 halftime lead. The Warriors (27-5) advanced to play Galena in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Galena 56, River Ridge (Ill.) 44 — At Fulton, Ill.: The Pirates opened the Class 1A regional tournament with a victory over the Wildcats.
Freeport Aquin 58, Warren 51 — At Pearl City, Ill.: The Warriors lost in their Illinois Class 1A regional opener.
Linn-Mar 67, Western Dubuque 59 — At Marion, Iowa: Dylan Johnson scored a game-high 22 points, Calvin Harris added 14, but the Bobcats lost to the Lions in their Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
Cuba City 77, New Glarus 56 — At New Glarus, Wis.: Jack Misky scored 23 points, Brady Olson added 20, Jackson Noll had 16 and Brayden Dailey 10, and the Cubans improved to 21-0.
Seneca 58, Cassville 51 — At Cassville, Wis.: Cam Schmitz scored 14 points, Robby Roe added 12 and Sam Ihm 10, but the Comets lost to Seneca.
Benton 62, Lancaster 54 — At Benton, Wis.: Caleb O’Neill and Dominic Cummins scored 17 points apiece to lead the Zephyrs last the Flying Arrows.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Duhawks fall twice — At Winona, Minn.: Kevin Blomquist and Tommy Linkenheld won singles matches as the Loras men lost a 5-4 decision to Saint Mary’s. The Loras women lost, 7-2.