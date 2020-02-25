LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s widow sued the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight that killed all nine people aboard.
The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters Inc., operator of the service, and Island Express Holding Corp., owner of the craft. It also targets pilot Ara Zobayan’s representative or successor, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.
Calls to Island Express Inc. seeking comment were not answered, and its voicemail was full.
The lawsuit asserts Zobayan was negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn’t cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.
Pacers lose Lamb to season-ending injury
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury.
Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials announced Monday that he had a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone.
He will undergo surgery but no date has been determined.
FOOTBALL
Packers re-sign Crosby for 3 years
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Crosby, who turns 36 in September, has been with the Packers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He’s appeared in every game since then. His string of 208 games are second in Packers history to Brett Favre’s 255.
Crosby is one of four NFL players to appear in every regular-season game since 2007, joining former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Baltimore punter Sam Koch, and Dallas long snapper L.P. LaDouceur.
Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts, 40 of 41 extra points. That he sometimes must kick on the tundra in Green Bay makes his 2019 season and career achievements stand out.
He’s the franchise leader in points (1,575), field goals (329), 50-yard field goals (35) and extra points (588). He also owns the NFL postseason record for consecutive field goals made with 23.
Lions bringing back WR Amendola
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Amendola had 62 receptions for 678 yards receiving with one touchdown last season in his first year with the Lions. The 34-year-old Amendola was just 12 yards receiving away from surpassing his career high set in 2010 with the St. Louis Rams.
Dorrell returns to Colorado as head coach
BOULDER, Colo. — Scratch house hunting off the priority list for Karl Dorrell.
The newly appointed Colorado head coach already has one in the area. He and his family built it about 1 1/2 years ago because, after two successful stints with the Buffaloes as an assistant coach, the place just always felt like home.
Next on the agenda: Build the Buffaloes back into a contender.
Dorrell steps in for Mel Tucker, who bolted for Michigan State following a 5-7 season that had many in Boulder believing — especially after landing a top-35 recruiting class — that the team was finally on the right path.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks trade Lehner, Gustafsson
ST. LOUIS — The Blackhawks made a couple of major moves before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to the Golden Knights and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Flames.
The Hawks will receive goaltender Malcolm Subban — the 26-year-old younger brother of former Norris Trophy-winning Devils defenseman P.K. Subban — defenseman prospect Slava Demin, 19, and a second-round draft pick from the Golden Knights in return for Lehner, according to reports.
At least one media outlet reported the Hawks will get two conditional draft picks for Gustafsson.
Pens acquire Marleau from Sharks
Patrick Marleau has been chasing the Stanley Cup for 22 seasons. The veteran winger hopes a move to Pittsburgh will finally let him catch it.
San Jose dealt the 40-year-old Marleau to the Penguins during Monday’s trade deadline. The struggling Sharks will get a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year. The Penguins denied Marleau and San Jose during the franchise’s lone appearance in the Cup finals in 2016, taking the series in six games.